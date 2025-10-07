'It’s not just about safety, it’s about healing': Nahal Oz families still fear returning home

For some, resilience means rebuilding. But for others, the pain is still too raw. Two years after Hamas’s attack on southern Israel, the residents of Nahal Oz, one of the Gaza border communities devastated on October 7, remain divided between those who have returned and those who still cannot.

In an interview with i24NEWS’s Nicole Zedeck, Avishay Edri and Naomi Adler are two residents now living in the northern kibbutz of Mishmar Ha’emek shared why, despite their longing for home, they are still not ready to go back.

“We’ve felt safe every single day here,” Avishay said. “We’ve felt wanted and loved. But I’m a guest, this is not mine.”

About 45% of Nahal Oz’s residents have returned to rebuild, but nearly half remain displaced in temporary housing across Israel. Still, the sense of belonging to the community endures. “Nahal Oz was always a place where we had security challenges, something to overcome,” he said. “It made us a very tight community. We carry that with us wherever we go.”

For those still away, fear, and healing, remain major barriers. “I’m not convinced it’s perfectly safe to bring my children back,” Naomi admitted. “The war is still going on, and it’s very close just 700 meters from our homes. The psychological healing we’ve gone through has been long and hard. I won’t throw that away.”

They described the haunting sounds of life near Gaza: “To hear the bombs, the cannon shells whistling through the air, the machine guns it’s like a battlefield. PTSD is very complex. I want us to be stronger before we go back. The real test will be when the first siren sounds.”

Asked what it would take to return, their answer was simple . “The war needs to end. The hostages need to come home,”Avishay said. “One of our friends, Omri Miran, is still there. How can we rebuild our community when one of our members is still a hostage? It’s impossible.”

The residents also voiced frustration over the lack of accountability. “There was no investigation into the huge failures that caused this catastrophe. How can I bring my kids back when no one has asked those important questions?”