Prosecutors from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have reportedly initiated interviews with staff from Gaza's major hospitals as part of their investigation into possible war crimes in the region.

This marks the first official confirmation that ICC investigators have engaged with medical personnel regarding potential crimes in the Gaza Strip.

According to sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, ICC prosecutors have conducted interviews with individuals who previously worked at Gaza City's main hospital, Shifa, as well as the primary hospital in Khan Younis, Nasser. These interviews come as part of the ICC's ongoing efforts to gather evidence and testimonies related to alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to the prospect of ICC action by condemning it as a move that could set a dangerous precedent. Netanyahu asserted on Friday that any ICC move would not impact Israel's actions on the ground but warned that it could establish a precedent threatening soldiers and public figures.

He further characterized the possibility of an ICC arrest warrant as an "unprecedented antisemitic hate crime".