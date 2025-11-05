Itay Chen’s remains return to Israel, the last Israeli-American held in Gaza

Israeli authorities announced overnight Tuesday that the remains of Itay Chen, the last Israeli-American hostage still held in Gaza, have been identified.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Chen’s body was confirmed at the Abu Kabir National Institute of Forensic Medicine, only hours after being recovered and brought into Israeli territory.

Chen, an IDF soldier and dual citizen of Israel and the United States, had been missing since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. His remains were reportedly found east of the Shejaia neighborhood in the Gaza Strip following search and excavation operations conducted by Hamas.

The Hostages’ Families Forum expressed both sorrow and relief at the recovery of his body. “Alongside the grief and the certainty that their hearts will never be whole, this return brings scant consolation to a family that has lived for more than two years in uncertainty and pain. We will not rest until the last hostage is brought home,” the group said in a statement.

Chen’s repatriation comes just two days after the return of the bodies of three Israeli soldiers, Colonel Asaf Hamami, Captain Omer Neutra, and Sergeant Oz Daniel, who were also killed in Gaza.

According to Israeli officials, seven hostages’ bodies have yet to be recovered: Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Joshua Luito Mollel, Dror Or, Lior Rudaeff, and Sudthisak Rinthalak. Goldin remains the last Israeli soldier to have been captured and killed while on active duty during the 2014 Gaza war.

The discovery of Chen’s remains comes amid ongoing negotiations reportedly involving a Hamas request for immunity guarantees for its fighters in Rafah’s tunnels, in exchange for their relocation inside the so-called “yellow line.”