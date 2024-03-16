Items from Gaza aid packets wash up on Tel Aviv beach | LIVE UPDATES
Egyptian source says Hamas's failure to provide confirmed list of living hostages is hobbling the talks
The failure of Hamas, the Palestinian terror group holding Israelis captive in Gaza, to provide reliable information on the number of living hostages continues to hobble the ceasefire talks, a report in the Arab media claimed on Saturday.
Citing an unnamed Egyptian officials who spoke of "obstacles" that stand in the way of a hostage deal, the Saudi television network Al-Arabiya reported that “Hamas didn't say how many hostages are still alive."
Footage of the latest IDF operations in the Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Soap, cooking oil and rice from Gaza aid packets washing up on the beach in north Tel Aviv
