Jenin operation enters 2nd day, at least 9 killed | LIVE BLOG

Donald Trump suggested a Middle East visit could come soon, 'But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now'

Israel - Hamas War day 474: Palestinian sources said that nine had been killed so far in Israel's Jenin, dubbed Operation Iron Wall, as it enters its second day.

"We're thinking about going to the Middle East," US President Donald Trump said in a press conference. "But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now."

