Jerusalem resident arrested on suspicion of vandalizing two of the city's holy sites

Jerusalem District police arrested a suspect after the Western Wall near the Mughrabi Gate and the the Great Synagoge in the city center were vandalized on Monday, both having been spray-painted with the phrase "There is Holocaust in Gaza.”

The suspect, a 27-year-old who was apprehended and underwent police interrogation, is a Jerusalem resident.

After his questioning, he was released under restrictive conditions while the police continue to conduct their investigation.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon commented on the incident, saying, "I strongly condemn the serious act committed at the Western Wall -- the holiest place for the Jewish people. There is and will be no place for harming the national and spiritual symbol of the Jewish people, whatever the background."

"A protest cannot justify desecration and harm to the feelings of millions of Jews in Israel and around the world," he continued. "I expect the Israel Police to act decisively to locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Jerusalem will continue to preserve its sanctity and the honor of the holy places for all religions."

Chairman of the National Unity party Benny Gantz also commented on his X page, writing, "The destruction of the stones of the Western Wall, the holiest place for the Jewish people is a crime against the entire people of Israel. I call on the police to investigate and bring the criminals to justice."

Education Minister Yoav Kish reacted to the vandalism as well, saying, "There is no limit to trolling. The Western Wall is the place where generations of Jews stood in prayer and tears. It is the symbol of the unity and eternity of the Jewish people. Harming it is harming us all. I call on the police to act decisively against the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also shared his reaction to the incident, writing on his X account, "I was shocked to see the harm and disrespect to the holiest place of the Jewish people -- the Western Wall. The Israel Police will act with lightning speed to arrest the perpetrator and bring him to justice."