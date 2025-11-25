Jewish organizations urge UN to hold Hamas accountable for sexual violence

A coalition of 28 Jewish, women’s rights, and human rights organizations has called on senior United Nations leaders to take stronger action in response to rising global levels of conflict-related sexual violence, urging the UN to impose greater accountability measures on Hamas for its documented use of sexual violence during and after the October 7, 2023 attacks.

In a detailed letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous, and UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten, the signatories expressed “deep concern” about escalating violence against women and girls worldwide.

They highlighted two consecutive years of record-high conflict-related sexual violence as documented in the Secretary-General’s July 2024 report.

The organizations said the UN’s inconsistent response to allegations of sexual violence by Hamas has sent “a dangerous message” and risks emboldening armed groups globally.

According to the letter, UN Women took nearly eight weeks to condemn Hamas’ use of sexual violence during the October 7 attacks, and a UN Special Rapporteur recently questioned the findings of the UN’s own investigative team. The coalition argued that such hesitation “denies the reality of victims” and undermines the UN’s credibility on gender-based violence.

The group urged the UN to list Hamas in the Annex of the Secretary-General’s next annual report on conflict-related sexual violence, an escalation from the 2024 report, where Hamas was listed as a party “credibly suspected” of committing such acts.

They also called on the UN Security Council to consider designating Hamas as a terrorist organization, noting that numerous countries have already done so.

The letter cites multiple investigations such as Human Rights Watch reporting, European Union sanctions, and U.S. Department of Justice terrorism charges that have identified rape, sexualized torture, and gender-based violence committed during the October 7 attacks and against hostages held in Gaza through 2025.

Beyond the case of Hamas, the organizations argue the world is facing a broader crisis of rising gender-based violence in conflict zones.

The organizations warned that without decisive action, atrocities like those described in testimonies from released hostages “will continue to rise” and undermine decades of progress since the 1995 Beijing Declaration on women’s rights.

“It is critical that the UN take decisive action to promote deterrence and reverse the rising incidence of these acts,” the letter concludes, urging Guterres and other UN leaders to strengthen accountability mechanisms and adopt clearer global standards.