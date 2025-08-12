Jordan condemns Israel's 'systematic attacks on journalists' | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Israel continues to defended a recent airstrike in Gaza that killed Anas al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera journalist whom the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim was a Hamas official.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that “terrorists with cameras are not journalists,” rejecting accusations that the strike targeted media workers and framing the incident as a legitimate counterterrorism action.

The killing has drawn international criticism, particularly from media freedom advocates and human rights organizations, while Al Jazeera has condemned the attack as an assault on press freedom.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel is “at the dawn of a new phase of the war in Gaza,” with operations to be adapted to achieve strategic objectives while keeping the fate of hostages “at the center of our concerns.” Palestinian officials hailed announcements by New Zealand and Australia that they will recognize the State of Palestine next month, calling the move a significant step toward justice and peace.

