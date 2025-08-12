Jordan condemns Israel's 'systematic attacks on journalists' | LIVE BLOG
Jordan's Ministry spokesman Sofiane Al-Qudah condemned the act, calling it a 'war crime in which the perpetrators must be held accountable'
Israel continues to defended a recent airstrike in Gaza that killed Anas al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera journalist whom the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim was a Hamas official.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that “terrorists with cameras are not journalists,” rejecting accusations that the strike targeted media workers and framing the incident as a legitimate counterterrorism action.
The killing has drawn international criticism, particularly from media freedom advocates and human rights organizations, while Al Jazeera has condemned the attack as an assault on press freedom.
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel is “at the dawn of a new phase of the war in Gaza,” with operations to be adapted to achieve strategic objectives while keeping the fate of hostages “at the center of our concerns.” Palestinian officials hailed announcements by New Zealand and Australia that they will recognize the State of Palestine next month, calling the move a significant step toward justice and peace.
Trilateral meeting in Amman focuses on Syria’s stability and minority rights
A trilateral meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, and U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack has commenced in Amman. The discussions center on Syria’s ongoing tensions, particularly between the government and minority groups. According to Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka TV, the leaders aim to explore strategies for rebuilding Syria on principles that ensure security, stability, sovereignty, and respect for the rights and aspirations of all Syrians.
IDF announces destruction of numerous Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza over the past three months
The Israeli army announced that it has conducted operations in the Jabalia and Darj Tuffah areas of the northern Gaza Strip over the past three months. Israeli forces targeted and destroyed numerous Hamas terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, with the support of the air force. Several military buildings, observation posts, and rocket launch sites were struck, and dozens of terrorists were eliminated. Dozens of tunnel entrances and several segments of underground networks were also neutralized.
"Netanyahu considers hostages a burden," says father of Gaza captive Nimrod Cohen
"I don't believe it and no one believes it. The chief of staff says the army is exhausted after 22 months of fighting, that there is no plan and that we are putting the hostages in danger. Everyone says that, except Netanyahu and his extremist government," Yehuda Cohen, the father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, said in an interview with CNN .
"A terrorist remains a terrorist even with a press badge" (Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
"A terrorist remains a terrorist, even if Al Jazeera gave him a press pass. As Hamas payroll records show, Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif was a Hamas terrorist," the Israeli Foreign Ministry insisted.
Gaza famine is due to Hamas's desire to maintain control of the food market, according to Mike Huckabee
Ambassador Mike Huckabee claims that the famine in Gaza is due to Hamas's desire to maintain control of the food market. "None of them are hungry... instead of food, they could use Ozempic," he said on British host Piers Morgan's show.
20 trucks of humanitarian aid sent by the Emirates enter Gaza
A Sky News Arabic reporter reported that 20 trucks of humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates are entering the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing and heading towards the Kerem Shalom crossing, with the aim of being transported to the Gaza Strip.
IDF night operation in the Nablus region, West Bank (Palestinian sources)
The Israeli army carried out an operation overnight in the Al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus in Jthe West Bank, Palestinian networks report
Jordan condemns Israel's "systematic" attacks on "journalists"
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the "systematic" attacks carried out by Israel against "journalists" covering the war in Gaza, as well as the latest attack on Al Jazeera reporters and photographers . Ministry spokesman Sofiane Al-Qudah condemned this act, which he considered a "war crime" for which the perpetrators must be held accountable. He stressed that these crimes against media professionals constitute a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Convention.