Jordan's foreign minister calls for international probe into alleged Israeli 'war crimes'

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for an international probe into alleged Israeli “war crimes” in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, speaking at a press conference with UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini.

"Many and documented war crimes have been committed in the Gaza Strip,” Safadi claimed, “and we demand a comprehensive international investigation, which will stop these war crimes and which will bring to justice those responsible for these crimes or prove who is responsible for these crimes.”

Safadi lamented the UNRWA workers killed in the fighting and charged that Israel’s claims of terrorist involvement by members of the UN agency remain unproved, despite Israel providing ample evidence of complicity and assistance to terrorists.

He also blasted Israel for the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into the Palestinian enclave, which he said was insufficient to meet the demands of Gazan civilians in need.

Israel maintains that it has not placed a limit on the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, while militants have been documented stealing the aid to sell to needy civilians for a profit.

Safadi’s accusations echo those made by South Africa at the International Court of Justice last week, where Pretoria claimed Israel’s “genocidal” intent against Gazans, citing inflated UN numbers.

The UN itself recently revised estimated civilian casualties in the war, which are heavily reliant on numbers provided by Hamas.

