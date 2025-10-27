Jordan's King: International force in Gaza must maintain, not impose, peace

King Abdullah II of Jordan has cautioned that any international force deployed in Gaza under the ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump should focus solely on "maintaining" peace, not "imposing" it.

In an interview with the BBC, the Hashemite monarch emphasized the importance of this distinction: “We hope it will be a peacekeeping mission, because if it is an enforcement mission, no one will want to get involved.”

Peacekeeping operations, according to the United Nations, operate under strict rules that limit the use of force to self-defense or protecting the mission’s mandate. In contrast, peace enforcement missions, requiring a Security Council resolution, may involve active military intervention.

King Abdullah also highlighted Jordan and Egypt’s willingness to train Palestinian police officers, while stressing that such efforts will take time. “If we run into Gaza armed, no nation will want to be involved,” he said.

The Jordanian king firmly ruled out sending Jordanian troops into Gaza, citing Amman’s “too politically close” position to the conflict. While he did not directly address Hamas’s readiness to disarm, he noted that Qatar and Egypt remain “very optimistic” about the militant group’s potential compliance.

“Without a lasting solution between Israelis and Palestinians, we are doomed,” King Abdullah concluded, underlining the urgency of a sustainable peace in the region.