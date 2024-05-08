Amid escalating tensions and intense international pressure to de-escalate the situation in Rafah, Kerem Shalom crossing will re-open to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid.

This decision follows threats from the Biden Administration and the halting of arms shipments to Israel.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was reopened on Wednesday morning, partly in response to a phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden. Despite ongoing mortar fire targeting the crossing, the decision was made to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need in Gaza.

AP Photo/Ramez Habboub

The reopening of the crossing comes three days after a Hamas attack on the Rafah crossing, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) emphasized that all humanitarian aid undergoes thorough security inspections before being admitted.

IDF Spokesperson

At least fourteen people were wounded following the barrage of rockets launched by Hamas terrorists targeting the Kerem Shalom area in southern Israel.