Kfar Aza residents frustrated with results of IDF's October 7 investigation

The results of the investigation carried out by the Israeli army on security failures during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Kfar Azza did not provide the expected answers for the residents of the locality.

Kfar Aza lost 64 members of its community and had 19 others abducted during the massacre. Three of the victims were killed by the army in the chaos during the battles with the terrorists.

"The investigation by the IDF is shocking, difficult, and provides additional proof that Kibbutz Kfar Gaza was invaded on the cursed morning of October 7 by hundreds of terrorists and its inhabitants were annihilated," said a representative of the kibbutz on Wednesday. "But it does not provide a real answer about the failures of the army."

The investigation into Unit 8200, a largely classified intelligence unit, reveals alarming systemic flaws within this prestigious division. According to high-ranking officials who had access to the report, an important system of the unit was not operating continuously on the day of the attack. More troubling still, this system, supposed to be Israel's "eyes and ears," turned out to have been "practically non-existent for years."

The investigation highlights that, as early as Friday, October 6, 2023, many Hamas terrorists had been informed of the attack plan. However, no warning signal was issued.

"For many hours, the community members cried for help and fought almost alone, revealing acts of heroism in the face of hundreds of killers, while the community's security squad members fought fiercely, without a single soldier entering the kibbutz until late in the morning," denounced a member of the Kfar Aza community.

The report does not explain how the Hamas attack plan, developed several years before the attack, was only brought to the attention of intelligence twice over all these years, and misinterpreted in both cases. This failure is partially attributed to the Israeli "conception" that economic benefits could guarantee peace with Hamas.