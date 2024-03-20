Killing, arresting leadership in Gaza keeps pressure on Hamas negotiators - IDF chief

The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, visited Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, praising the military’s operations against Hamas and other terrorist organizations, which puts "pressure on the negotiations."

“So far the results are good, but look, we are aiming at the senior leaders,” he said.

He mentioned the successful targeted killing of Marwan Issa, a senior member of Hamas, as well as arresting leaders like him.

“We are serving two things here,” he said – “Severe damage to Hamas” and placing “pressure on the negotiations.”

The more Israeli soldiers are able to arrest or kill Hamas’s military leadership, civilian leadership, and the operational capabilities of the terrorist organization, he explained, the more Hamas negotiators will be pressured into agreeing to Israeli terms in ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas has blasted Israel’s “generally negative” response to counter-offers for a ceasefire in exchange for hostages, while Israeli officials have expressed pessimism regarding an agreement in the near future.

According to reports, Hamas is unwilling to compromise on a long-term ceasefire deal, with Israel insisting that Hamas must not remain in power in the Palestinian enclave the day after the war.

As part of the deal, Israeli hostages held by terrorists in Gaza, of whom more than 130 still remain in captivity, will be released in exchange for Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons.

While it is important to “kill those who fight,” Halevi emphasized that the military prefers detainees who provide intelligence for the further dismantling of the organization.

Following his visit to Shifa, Halevi continued to the northern border, where he met with the Golani Brigade stationed there after fighting in the earlier months of the war in Gaza.

