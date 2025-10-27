King of Jordan: international troops will not enforce peace in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel has granted permission for Red Cross teams and Egyptian technicians to cross beyond the “yellow line,” the IDF’s withdrawal limit in the Gaza Strip to search for the bodies of murdered Israeli hostages.

The teams, equipped with excavators and trucks, will operate in areas still under Israeli control.

According to Qatari outlet Al-Araby TV, Hamas operatives have also entered parts of Gaza City and Rafah under IDF control, accompanied by Red Cross representatives, to assist in the recovery effort.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s independence amid foreign involvement in Gaza’s reconstruction efforts, saying, “Israel is an independent state, just like the United States.”

