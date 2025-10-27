King of Jordan: international troops will not enforce peace in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
At the same tine, King Abdullah also said Jordan “too politically close” to the situation and would not deploy forces to Gaza
Israel has granted permission for Red Cross teams and Egyptian technicians to cross beyond the “yellow line,” the IDF’s withdrawal limit in the Gaza Strip to search for the bodies of murdered Israeli hostages.
The teams, equipped with excavators and trucks, will operate in areas still under Israeli control.
According to Qatari outlet Al-Araby TV, Hamas operatives have also entered parts of Gaza City and Rafah under IDF control, accompanied by Red Cross representatives, to assist in the recovery effort.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s independence amid foreign involvement in Gaza’s reconstruction efforts, saying, “Israel is an independent state, just like the United States.”
PA quietly resumes payments to terrorists despite pledge to end practice
The Palestinian Authority has reportedly resumed paying stipends to imprisoned terrorists and the families of so-called “martyrs,” despite earlier commitments to end the controversial policy. According to Palestinian Media Watch, payments were discreetly made last Saturday through PA post offices, without any official announcement.
The report includes screenshots of recipients discussing partial payments and back pay dating to June. The move comes months after PA President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree abolishing the payments, a reform praised by European governments, which have since pledged hundreds of millions of euros in aid to the PA.
PMW claims that international funding for Palestinian civil services indirectly enables the PA to continue the payments, estimated to have cost over $30 million per month prior to the Gaza war.
Amjad Al-Shawwa denies appointment to lead Gaza committee
Amjad Al-Shawwa, head of Gaza’s civil society network, denied reports by Israel’s Kan network that he has been appointed to lead a technocratic committee tasked with administering Gaza. Speaking to Jordanian TV, Al-Shawwa said, “No one has spoken to me about such an appointment, but if I am asked, I am always ready to serve the Palestinian people.”
However, a Gazan activist told i24NEWS that Al-Shawwa “belongs to Hamas,” warning that his potential leadership would mean “a new hell created by Hamas” for Gaza’s future governance.