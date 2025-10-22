Knesset approves bill on Israeli sovereignty over West Bank

The Knesset adopted this Wednesday, by a single vote, the bill aimed at applying Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

Despite diplomatic pressure and attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow down the process, the bill was approved in a preliminary reading by 25 votes to 24 and will be forwarded to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The initiative comes from Deputy Avi Maoz (Noam), who welcomed “a moment of historic reparation.” “The Holy One, blessed be He, gave the Land of Israel to the people of Israel,” he declared. “Settling in the Land of Israel is redemption and national rebirth.”

The vote highlighted deep divisions: the religious right-wing parties, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, Noam, and Yisrael Beiteinu, voted in favor, while the centrist and left-wing parties, including Yesh Atid, the Labor Party, and the Arab factions, opposed it. In Likud, most of the members abstained, with the exception of Yuli Edelstein, who supported the proposal.

The Minister of Education, Yoav Kisch, defended the government’s position: “I deeply believe in sovereignty, but it is not achieved through opposition initiatives. We are building it every day on the ground.”

The text justifies the measure in the name of “the historical and natural right of the Jewish people over their land” and seeks to establish the West Bank as an integral part of the State of Israel.