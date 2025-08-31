Largest Gaza-bound flotilla departs Barcelona with humanitarian aid

Recommended -

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest Gaza-bound flotilla to date, set sail from Barcelona on Sunday with more than 50 ships representing 44 countries.

The convoy carries food, water, and medicine, as well as hundreds of activists, in a major effort to breach Israel’s 18-year maritime blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Additional vessels from Italy and Tunisia are expected to join the fleet in the coming days. Organizers estimate that around 70 boats will ultimately take part, with the flotilla anticipated to reach Gaza around September 14 or 15.

The departure comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes on northern neighborhoods have sharply limited access to food and essential supplies.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1962187299698966707 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Aid agencies warn that roughly half a million residents face severe food shortages, and the Gaza Health Ministry reports at least 332 deaths from malnutrition, including 124 children, since the conflict escalated.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the Barcelona pier to wave off the fleet, many wearing kaffiyehs and chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine!” and “Boycott Israel!”

The flotilla includes a mix of vessels, from aged yachts and small wooden sailboats to industrial ships, including the 100-year-old Sirus.

Activists aboard the flotilla are demanding safe passage and the creation of a humanitarian sea corridor to deliver aid. “The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive,” said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a press conference. Other notable participants include former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and international journalists.

The expedition highlights mounting global concern over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. The ongoing 23-month conflict has killed more than 63,000 people, and organizers stress that the mission is strictly humanitarian, aiming to provide relief to civilians and draw international attention to the region’s worsening conditions.