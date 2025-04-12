Latest Hamas hostage video shows signs of life from 21-year-old Edan Alexander

The latest Hamas hostage video, released on Saturday night, provides signs of life from 21-year-old American-Israeli Edan Alexander.

In a statement circulated by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the Alexander family pointed out the video was made public as Jews around the world are preparing to celebrate mark the Passover holiday.

“As we begin the holiday evening in the USA, our family in Israel is preparing to sit around the Seder table,” the family's statement read. “Our Edan, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel and enlisted in the Golani Brigade to defend the country and its citizens, is still being held captive by Hamas.”

“So when you sit down to mark Passover, remember that this is not a holiday of freedom as long as Edan and the other 58 hostages are not home.”