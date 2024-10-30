Latest potential hostage agreement: 11 Israeli captives for 30-day ceasefire

Israel has reportedly proposed a plan through Qatari intermediaries that could lead to a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The proposed deal aims to facilitate the release of 11 to 14 captives in return for a 30-day truce in Gaza, according to Israeli media outlets.

Sources indicate that Mossad chief David Barnea presented the proposal, which includes the release of all women and children currently held by Hamas in exchange for the release of approximately 100 Palestinian prisoners.

Unlike previous negotiations, this framework does not stipulate a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza or an unconditional cessation of hostilities—conditions that Hamas has previously insisted upon.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Hamas has expressed a willingness to explore any agreement that alleviates the suffering of the people in Gaza and promotes a permanent ceasefire. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri reiterated this sentiment, stating the group is open to discussions that would address the ongoing crisis.

In addition to this primary proposal, two alternative plans are reportedly under consideration. One involves an Egyptian offer for a brief two-day truce that would allow for the exchange of four hostages, followed by ten days of negotiations. Another proposal from Russia suggests the release of two hostages with Russian nationality.

Qatar, acting as a mediator in the negotiations, has committed to continuing its efforts alongside the Biden administration, emphasizing that they do not foresee any negative impact from the upcoming U.S. elections on the mediation process. Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, stated, "We believe we are dealing with institutions... invested in finding a resolution to this crisis."

As of now, the Israeli military reports that 97 of the 251 hostages abducted during the conflict on October 7 remain in Gaza. Among those, at least 34 have been confirmed dead, underscoring the urgency of negotiations and the complex humanitarian situation.