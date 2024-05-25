Law professor to i24NEWS: Vague, baseless references to genocide in Hague ruling 'nefarious'

The International Court of Justice's Friday ruling ordering Israel to halt those operation in Rafah that endanger Palestinian civilians is fairly limited in scope and substance; yet its indulgence of vague and spurious innuendo regarding a "genocide" are nefarious, a prominent law professor told i24NEWS on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794272273022484712 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"What South Africa wanted to achieve is an order ordering to stop all fighting in Gaza, which would've enabled Hamas to continue, and they didn't get that order," Prof. Robbie Sabel of the Hebrew University told the channel.

"What they got was a fairly limited order ordering Israel not to carry on operations in Rafah that would endanger the civilian population. And Israel, as you know, has always made attempts not to endanger the civilian population. Therefore there's no real change in Israel's obligations," he added.

"However what is nefarious is that they still maintain this link to a possibility of 'genocide.' South Africa produced no evidence whatsoever that there was any intent to commit genocide and the court didn't say it but they adopted a very strange, tenuous, amorphous language that there could be a possibility that there was a genocide."