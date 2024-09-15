Leaflets scattered over southern Lebanon not sanctioned by IDF brass

The message to Lebanese residents was an initiative taken up by the 769th Brigade, a regional brigade responsible for parts of the Upper Galilee

Inon Shalom Yttach
Inon Shalom Yttach 
According to Israeli reports on Sunday, leaflets warning residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate their villages amid impending attacks were scattered without approval by higher-level Israel Defense Forces commanders.

This was reportedly an initiative taken up by the 769th Brigade, a regional brigade responsible for parts of the Upper Galilee.

The IDF has opened a probe into the incident.

