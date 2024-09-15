Leaflets scattered over southern Lebanon not sanctioned by IDF brass
The message to Lebanese residents was an initiative taken up by the 769th Brigade, a regional brigade responsible for parts of the Upper Galilee
Inon Shalom YttachWest Bank & Jerusalem Affairs Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel
1 min read
According to Israeli reports on Sunday, leaflets warning residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate their villages amid impending attacks were scattered without approval by higher-level Israel Defense Forces commanders.
This was reportedly an initiative taken up by the 769th Brigade, a regional brigade responsible for parts of the Upper Galilee.
The IDF has opened a probe into the incident.
