Lebanese army arrests operatives responsible for rockets launched at Israel

The Lebanese army arrested several people suspected of firing rockets towards Israel, the new commander of the Lebanese armed forces, General Rodolph Heikal, announced on Sunday during an inspection of military positions in the border region.

"We are conducting the necessary investigations to identify those responsible for these launches from Lebanese territory towards the occupied Palestinian territories. Several suspects have been apprehended pending the results of the investigation," said an official statement.

This announcement comes on the heels of a series of Israeli air raids on southern Lebanon and south Beirut, in retaliation for two rockets fired at Israel. These strikes caused six deaths and 21 injuries, Lebanese authorities said. The Lebanese army quickly located the origin of the firing in the area of Qaqa'iyat al-Jisr, in the Nabatieh governate north of the Litani River.

Heikal strongly condemned these acts, warning that "the launching of rockets from Lebanese territory serves the enemy" and compromises peace efforts. Despite the ceasefire agreement concluded on November 27, 2024, under the auspices of the United States and France, Israel maintains a presence at five strategic points along the border, although the deadline for its total withdrawal expired in mid-February.

"The only obstacle to the final completion of the deployment of our army and the consolidation of the ceasefire remains the Israeli presence in the positions occupied on our territory," Heikal charged.