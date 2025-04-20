Lebanese army claims to have foiled Hezbollah rocket fire at Israel | LIVE BLOG
'The Lebanese army is the only one that can carry weapons – we made the decision to limit weapons to the hands of the state, and we will implement it,' Lebanon's President Aoun said
Israel - Hamas War day 562: The Lebanese army said it had arrested a cell that planned to fire rockets into Israel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in an Easter address that "the Lebanese do not want war. The Lebanese army is the only one that can carry weapons – we made the decision to limit weapons to the hands of the state, and we will implement it."
Lebanese media said that four people were killed as an explosive detonated inside a military vehicle, with at least three of the casualties being military personnel.
In the Gaza Strip, reports said that one Palestinian was killed and four others were injured following a drone strike near Khan Yunis. This comes as families of hostages still held in Gaza gathered at the Gazan border with megaphones to shout messages to their loved ones.
To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1914030309026234622
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1914024013157880088
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1914016643639869887
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1914013931024089097
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1914007650007646573
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🔴IDF says several Hezbollah launchers struck in southern Lebanon, head of terror group's engineering unit in Odaisseh compound eliminated
🔴 IDF troops come under fire in West Bank; terrorist neutralized, no casualties to IDF
https://x.com/i/web/status/1913991172395065420
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1913990541965938692
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1913986557293347242
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1913974155868807494
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Former prime minister Naftali Bennett hospitalized, in stable condition
Israel eliminates senior Hezbollah commander responsible for smuggling
IDF: Mistakes led to opening fire on Gazan ambulances, officer dismissed
Hamas pushes to recruit 30,000 fighters after losses to IDF - report
UN hid details of official’s travel funding amid alleged pro-Hamas financing