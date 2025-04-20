Lebanese army claims to have foiled Hezbollah rocket fire at Israel | LIVE BLOG

'The Lebanese army is the only one that can carry weapons – we made the decision to limit weapons to the hands of the state, and we will implement it,' Lebanon's President Aoun said

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
2 min read
2 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

Israel - Hamas War day 562: The Lebanese army said it had arrested a cell that planned to fire rockets into Israel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in an Easter address that "the Lebanese do not want war. The Lebanese army is the only one that can carry weapons – we made the decision to limit weapons to the hands of the state, and we will implement it."

Lebanese media said that four people were killed as an explosive detonated inside a military vehicle, with at least three of the casualties being military personnel.

In the Gaza Strip, reports said that one Palestinian was killed and four others were injured following a drone strike near Khan Yunis. This comes as families of hostages still held in Gaza gathered at the Gazan border with megaphones to shout messages to their loved ones.

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

https://x.com/i/web/status/1914030309026234622

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1914024013157880088

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1914016643639869887

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1914013931024089097

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1914007650007646573

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

🔴IDF says several Hezbollah launchers struck in southern Lebanon, head of terror group's engineering unit in Odaisseh compound eliminated

🔴 IDF troops come under fire in West Bank; terrorist neutralized, no casualties to IDF

https://x.com/i/web/status/1913991172395065420

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1913990541965938692

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1913986557293347242

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1913974155868807494

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett hospitalized, in stable condition

READ MORE HERE

Israel eliminates senior Hezbollah commander responsible for smuggling

READ MORE HERE

IDF: Mistakes led to opening fire on Gazan ambulances, officer dismissed

READ MORE HERE

Hamas pushes to recruit 30,000 fighters after losses to IDF - report

READ MORE HERE

UN hid details of official’s travel funding amid alleged pro-Hamas financing

READ MORE HERE

This article received 2 comments

Comments