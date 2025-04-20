Lebanese army claims to have foiled Hezbollah rocket fire at Israel | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 562: The Lebanese army said it had arrested a cell that planned to fire rockets into Israel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in an Easter address that "the Lebanese do not want war. The Lebanese army is the only one that can carry weapons – we made the decision to limit weapons to the hands of the state, and we will implement it."

Lebanese media said that four people were killed as an explosive detonated inside a military vehicle, with at least three of the casualties being military personnel.

In the Gaza Strip, reports said that one Palestinian was killed and four others were injured following a drone strike near Khan Yunis. This comes as families of hostages still held in Gaza gathered at the Gazan border with megaphones to shout messages to their loved ones.

