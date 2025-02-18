Lebanese army deploys in southern Lebanon after IDF withdraws to 5 points | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 501: The Israel Defense Forces pulled back from positions in southern Lebanon to northern Israel, except for five strategic points.

In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian reports said that Israeli tanks placed in the Rafah area opened fire. This comes as bulldozers reportedly crossed into southern Gaza from the Egyptian side to clear the rubble.

An Israeli official told i24NEWS that Israeli negotiators are working on releasing more hostages slated for release in the first phase of the ceasefire deal. If this side deal is struck, Israel will allegedly allow mobile homes and heavy equipment to enter Gaza.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war