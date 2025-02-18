Lebanese army deploys in southern Lebanon after IDF withdraws to 5 points | LIVE BLOG
An Israeli official told i24NEWS that Israeli negotiators are working on releasing more hostages slated for release in the first phase of the ceasefire deal
Israel - Hamas War day 501: The Israel Defense Forces pulled back from positions in southern Lebanon to northern Israel, except for five strategic points.
In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian reports said that Israeli tanks placed in the Rafah area opened fire. This comes as bulldozers reportedly crossed into southern Gaza from the Egyptian side to clear the rubble.
An Israeli official told i24NEWS that Israeli negotiators are working on releasing more hostages slated for release in the first phase of the ceasefire deal. If this side deal is struck, Israel will allegedly allow mobile homes and heavy equipment to enter Gaza.
To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Mengistu, Wenkert, Shem Tov, Cohen, Sayed & Shoham families notified of Saturday hostage return
The families of Averra Mengistu, Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Hisham al-Sayed & Tal Shoham were notified that their loved ones will return in the hostage release on Saturday.
"We call upon President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to do everything in their power to advance the second phase of negotiations immediately. Every day matters for those still held captive. We are grateful for each life returned, but we cannot rest until all our loved ones are home," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
Bibas family comments on reports of hostage releases in coming days
"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following Hamas spokesperson's announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages' remains release phase," the Bibas family said in a statement.
"We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter. Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over. We ask the media and the public to respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us about this matter."
US hails productive Rubio-Lavrov meeting in Riyadh on ending Ukraine war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891837765920145700
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891836088848691281
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Reports: Hamas agrees to hand over living, dead hostages left in 1st phase
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891829338313540060
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891828230862045643
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891826146758533498
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891822692883398979
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Trump's ultimatum to Lebanon: Dismantle Hezbollah within a month
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891818919154901298
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891816226420048312
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891813820898660734
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891807297048822234
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891812652432662674
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1891806718952096178
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Security cabinet meeting ends with no decision on Phase Two of ceasefire
Hamas seeks to release 6 hostages on Saturday for caravans, heavy machinery
Egypt proposes alternative to Trump's plan Gaza reconstruction