Hezbollah fires some 250 rockets Wednesday as Israel mulls Iran response | LIVE BLOG
IDF says Iran did succeed in striking Israeli airbases with missiles, but there was no damage to aircraft or infrastructure
The Israeli military on Wednesday continued its operation against the jihadists of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including ground operations and aerial strikes.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1841435667789647989
Some 250 rockets fired at northern Israel on Wednesday, no casualties reported
First footage coming out of IDF soldiers operating in Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1841482825289154818
IDF continues its aerial operations targeting Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
