Let our people go: Kibbutz Nir Oz holds 'empty seder' demanding hostage deal

Passover, which commemorates the liberation of Jewish slaves from Ancient Egypt, traditionally marks the arrival of spring and a time of renewal in Israel. Over six months into the war, this year the holiday takes on a particularly poignant and desperate tone.

A little over a week away, the first night of the week-long festival coincides with 199 days since the October 7 massacre. Kibbutz Nir Oz, lying on the Gaza border, was one of the hardest hit communities on that black Saturday when one-quarter of its residents were murdered or abducted.

Rob Swift / i24NEWS

Families and community members of the small and tight-knit kibbutz gathered on Thursday to hold an "empty seder," in which they called on the Israeli government to strike an immediate hostage release deal, and send the message to Hamas and the world: "Let my people go."

Inside the community dining hall, which still bears the scars of the attack, including bullet holes in the entrance door. A rancid smell from the abandoned industrial refrigerators permeated the cafeteria, overwhelming some of those gathered inside.

Markedly empty tables were set up bearing the names and faces of the hostages in Gaza. Yellow plastic chairs were brought in, the signature color marking solidarity with the hostage families' cause.

Organizers screened a video filmed at a past, more joyful, community seders. One of the clips featured Chaim Peri, one of the oldest hostages being held in Gaza who turns 80 this week. Chaim, who serves as the chairman of the kibbutz, was abducted when he confronted the terrorists outside his home, sparing his wife Osnat the same fate as she hid inside their home's safe room.

She tearfully addressed the group of gathered journalists telling them this year she would not be celebrating the holiday, but instead gather with her family to think about her husband. She told the crowd, "At the same time, alongside the pain, I also have hope.... Bring them back, the living, the dead, our loved ones - so that when we read the story of the Haggadah, we will believe that there is another chance for freedom."

"Please, allow us this holiday to celebrate freedom, to feel like we have a country again, that we have a kibbutz, that we have a family."

Ofri Bibas-Levi, whose brother Yarden was kidnapped along with his wife Shiri and their two young children, also noted another birthday that will not be celebrated this year: "Very soon, painfully coinciding with Shiri's 33rd birthday, we will celebrate the Seder night... I can imagine [my nephew] Ariel getting excited to read the traditional story, running around the house in search of the afikoman. Kfir is already old enough, he was supposed to join us in the singing... Drinking grape juice and staying up too late, because on Passover it's allowed."

"Will we get to this reality? Will they get the freedom that was denied them? Isn't it time for the whole world to scream Ariel and Kfir's cry as well? A cry for justice, for humanity, for the end of this nightmare."

Kfir Bibas was the youngest Israeli abducted on October 7 at just 8 months old. The children — now familiar for their red hair — have become among the most emblematic of the hostage crisis.

Also noted among the missing were the Thai laborers who lived and worked in the kibbutz's agricultural fields. They were released during the week-long truce that was brokered in November and have returned to Thailand.

One of the other hostages released that week was Liat Atzili. She was freed after 54 days in Gaza, but the body of her late husband Aviv is still being held by Hamas.

"I give myself, on behalf of everyone who is not with us yet, the right to demand from anyone who has a trace of human morality left to join our call to return all the abductees with no preconditions."

36 residents are still being held in Gaza — not all of them alive. Last week, IDF forces managed to retrieve the body of Elad Katzir, who was killed while in captivity.

The roughly 300 remaining residents have not returned to their homes on the frontline, having moved as a community to the southern city of Kiryat Gat. It will take years to rebuild the damaged buildings and homes in the kibbutz.