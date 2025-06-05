Liberman accuses Netanyahu of giving weapons to ISIS-linked clans in Gaza

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman dropped a bombshell accusation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night, claiming he had transferred weapons to Islamic State-linked clans in the Gaza Strip.

The claim, first made on Channel 12 news, immediately sparked a scandal in Israel over the conduct of the war against Hamas by the Netanyahu government. While the Prime Minister's Office slammed his remarks, it also did not deny them.

Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways, on the recommendation of all heads of the security establishment, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an Israeli security source told i24NEWS Hebrew that Israel is indeed transferring weapons to groups in Gaza – so that they can fight Hamas. Furthermore, this has been done in the past two years. According to the source, cabinet members were not informed of the transfer of weapons, which was done after the recommendation of security agencies.

"We were shocked to see Lieberman's dangerous leak," the source said. "It turns out that there are no limits to cynicism and populism for the sycophants and narrow political ambitions. These things must be a glaring red line for anyone who cares about the security of the country. They harm our soldiers first and foremost and endanger our hostages."

Despite the possibility of the weapons eventually being used against Israel, the source said that Israel's interest is not to place soldiers' lives in danger, but rather to find other ways of combatting Hamas terrorists when possible.