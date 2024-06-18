Likud MK labels anti-government protesters as "an arm of Hamas"

In a provocative statement during an interview with Kol Berama Radio on Tuesday morning, Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) sharply criticized anti-government protesters, labeling them as an extension of Hamas.

"Hamas has several arms – the militant arm of the damned terrorists who attacked and killed children, and there is the arm of the demonstrations that supports and helps Hamas," Vaturi asserted.

"After all, who would benefit from this pressure in a more violent and brutal way than Hamas? There are people who care about the country – and it is not those who are shouting at the Kaplan protests. We know that they don't care about anything, because who demonstrates in such a way during a war?" he added.

The remarks sparked immediate backlash from the leadership of the Kaplan Force protest group, who responded strongly to Vaturi's allegations.

Eric Marmor/Flash 90

"Vaturi is not just a fool – but a dangerous ringleader, who is tearing the people apart under Netanyahu's guidance," they said in a statement.

This is not the first instance of Vaturi's severe criticism towards government dissenters.

A few months ago, he controversially described those protesting against the government as "worse than Iran."