Liri Albag, former Hamas hostage, decides to resume her military service

Recommended -

The former Hamas hostage, Liri Albag, will resume her military service this week, her father Eli Albag announced on Monday during an interview with the Israeli national broadcaster Kan. He said the decision demonstrates her determination to continue her commitment to serving her country after 477 days of captivity.

'A meaningful role'

"She wants a meaningful role and she will have a meaningful role," said the young woman's father, specifying that "there is at least one observer who wants to return" to active duty. This announcement follows statements reported last May, in which Liri Albag had expressed her desire to return to the Israeli army to complete her military service.

According to those close to her, the young woman confided that she wanted to "settle the score with those who abducted her" and wishes "to take on a meaningful position." This personal motivation reflects her determination to turn her trauma into a driving force for action.

A new path far from observation

Liri Albag was released on Saturday, January 25, 2025, after spending nearly 500 days in captivity in Gaza. She was part of the group of female observers abducted from the Nahal Oz base on October 7, 2023, along with her colleagues Daniella Gilboa, Na'ama Levy, and Karina Ariev.

Since their release, the IDF has offered all the kidnapped female observers the option to return to service, but according to their personal schedules and preferences. In Liri Albag's case, no specific service path has yet been definitively chosen, but several options are being considered. One thing is certain: she will not return to her position as an observer.

According to information obtained by i24NEWS, the army would like to integrate her into the communication and advocacy efforts, taking advantage of her unique experience and her ability to bear witness.

The example of Ori Megidish

This initiative is not isolated. Ori Megidish, the first observer released from captivity, recently completed her military service after joining a special elite unit upon her return. Her example paves the way for other former hostages wishing to resume their military commitment.

A symbol of resilience

Nineteen years old at the time of her release, Liri Albag represents a symbol of resilience for many Israelis. In her first message on social media after her release, she thanked "the people of Israel for all their support, love, and help."

This return to service will take place in a context where the Israeli army continues to face regional security challenges, and where the unique experience of these former hostages could prove valuable in communication and awareness efforts.