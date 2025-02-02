3 terrorists eliminated in Jenin as counterterrorism operations continue | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 485: The Israel Defense Forces said a terrorist cell was eliminated Saturday night in an airstrike on Qabatia, near the West Bank's Jenin, as it was on its way to carry out a terrorist attack. One of those killed was a former prisoner who was released as part of the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal in November, 2023. Arabic media reported IDF tank fire in the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

This comes as the current ceasefire and hostage release deal continues, a day after three Israelis were freed. Hamas said that the documents the hostages are made to sign upon their release include a clause that promises "not to return to serve in the army or to be part of the war on the Palestinians."

