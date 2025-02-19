Egypt to set up administrative committee to run Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 502: The Qatari newspaper Al Arabi Al Jadeed reported that Egypt is setting up a committee to manage the Gaza Strip, which will be composed of Palestinians who have no connection to Hamas or Fatah.

In Lebanon, senior officials continue to speak out against the IDF deployment in the country, calling it "an occupation."

This comes as the families of Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed learned that they will be released as part of the hostage-release on Saturday. The bodies of four hostages murdered by Gazan terrorists will be returned to Israel on Thursday.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war