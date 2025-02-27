Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for bodies of Israelis murdered in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 510: The seventh wave of the prisoner-hostage release deal included the release of 642 Palestinian prisoners, including 151 prisoners with life sentences and high prison sentences. Out of those, 43 prisoners are being released to the West Bank and Jerusalem, 97 prisoners will be deported abroad, and 11 prisoners from the Gaza Strip are slated for release who were arrested before October 7, 2023. In addition to these, 445 prisoners from Gaza who were arrested after the October 7 attack are being released, as well as 46 female prisoners and those under the age of 19.

The full release of all of these is pending the positive identification of the four Israelis who returned in coffins after being murdered in Gazan captivity.

