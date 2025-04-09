IDF chief slams refusenik pilots' threat to shirk duty if Israeli democracy compromised | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 551: IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir criticized pilots threatening not to show up for duty if Israeli democracy is compromised, following a letter that is reportedly being put together by a group of them. "Do not take part in the mistakes of the past, support [Israel Air Force chief] Tomer Bar," he said. "I expect you to strengthen the Air Force."

A senior IDF official said that Zamir is "not willing for political protests to enter the military."

In Lebanon, a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters that the terror group is willing to enter negotiations with the Lebanese government concerning disarmament, contingent on Israel withdrawing fully from Lebanese territory and halting its strikes.

