Gazan terrorist who took part in October 7 massacre killed in IDF strike | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 563: The IDF and Shin Bet killed terrorist Ahmed Mansour in the Gaza Strip, a commander in the Islamic Jihad rocket formation who participated in the October 7 massacre. At the same time, the Air Force has attacked more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip in the last 72 hours

The Syrian internal security forces reportedly seized a large weapons shipment in the area of ​​the city of Izra in southern Syria, in the Daraa province. The shipment was supposed to be intended for armed Druze factions.

Israel's Interior Ministry banned the entry of 27 French elected officials into the country over their support for recognizing a Palestinian state. This comes after France signaled they may recognize Palestinian statehood.

According to Arab media reports, the US is trying to obtain information about kidnapped US-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander through mediators.

In Yemen, the head of the Houthi political council, Mahdi al-Mashat, claimed that the American aggression failed from day one.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war