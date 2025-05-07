Deadly Israeli strike reported in Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 579: A drone strike on a car in Lebanon left at least one dead, according to reports.

US President Donald Trump said that the Houthis had "capitulated" after American-led strikes against the Iran-backed group in Yemen, and had agreed to stop attacking maritime vessels in the Red Sea. In return, the US would stop attacking the Houthis.

He also said that three hostages who were believed to be alive were killed in the Gaza Strip, leaving 21 believed to be alive. This was met with outrage in the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which said the families of those held in Gaza Strip demand answers from the Israeli government, with the official figure they were given standing at 24 still living.

A new survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, based on surveys among residents of the Gaza Strip and the territories, reveals that 49 percent of respondents answered "yes" when asked if they were willing to turn to Israel for help with emigrating abroad. The survey also found that 48 percent of Palestinians in Gaza supported the recent anti-Hamas protests. Fifty four percent believe that the protests were directed by external factors, and only 20% said they expressed the opinion of the population

