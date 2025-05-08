Houthis threaten retaliation against devastating Israeli strikes on Yemen | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 580: The Houthis threatened to strike Israel again, following dual airstrikes on key infrastructure in Yemeni territory controlled by the Iran-backed group this week. This follows a successful Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

The US and the Houthis said that a ceasefire had been reached, brokered by Oman, with attacks on Red Sea shipping to stop along with American airstrikes against the terror group. Houthi officials stressed that this did not apply to attacks against Israel or Israeli vessels.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war