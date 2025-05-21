IDF operates in West Bank to destroy home of terrorist | LIVE BLOG
Israel - Hamas War day 593: The IDF operated overnight to destroy the home of a terrorist in the West Bank responsible for murdering Corporal Avraham Patna in November 2023, in an attack that wounded several others.
In the Gaza Strip, Staff Sergeant Danilo Mocanu was killed in action, the second fatality to the military since the IDF announced the ground phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots.
According to Palestinian reports, IDF tanks approached the European Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. This is the same area that the military carried out a strike targeting Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar.
Jenin: IDF clarifies shots fired in air to distance suspects after delegation went off approved path
IDF fires warning shots at international diplomatic delegation in Jenin
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925158012836032777
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925154777333198904
Trump 'annoyed' with Netanyahu, desires deal to end Gaza war - report
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925140694072447116
IDF says 115 terror sites in Gaza targeted by airstrikes over past day
Yarden Bibas details encounter with Yahya Sinwar during captivity
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925124540062937503
Activists converge on roads leading to Gaza over entry of aid trucks
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925112632178049355
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925102163191099756
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925094389170225541
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925089816691032382
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925081782640066673
Ex-prime minister Olmert: Israel's war in Gaza 'very close to war crime'
Syrian gov't returned belongings of spy Eli Cohen as gesture to Trump - report
Report: US intel indicates Israel preparing to attack Iran
Trump announces plan for Golden Dome defense system to protect US
IDF soldier killed in southern Gaza as explosion causes building collapse