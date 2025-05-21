IDF operates in West Bank to destroy home of terrorist | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 593: The IDF operated overnight to destroy the home of a terrorist in the West Bank responsible for murdering Corporal Avraham Patna in November 2023, in an attack that wounded several others.

In the Gaza Strip, Staff Sergeant Danilo Mocanu was killed in action, the second fatality to the military since the IDF announced the ground phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

According to Palestinian reports, IDF tanks approached the European Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. This is the same area that the military carried out a strike targeting Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar.

