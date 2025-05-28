Israelis mark 600 days since October 7 attack plunged country into war | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 600: About 100 members of the Ghetto Fighters Kibbutz in northern Israel held a large performance Wednesday morning, displaying the yellow ribbon associated with the hostages held in the Gaza Strip to mark 600 days since the October 7 attack, and called for the release of all 58 still captive.

Settlers in the West Bank set fire to farmland in the villar of al-Mughair, north of Ramallah, according to Palestinian reports.

Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, planned to request warrants for National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, The Washington Post said.

Hamas said that what the IDF said were warning shots against Gazans, who broke through barriers in their masses at an aid distribution center, was proof that Israel intends to "trap" civilians and violate international law.

