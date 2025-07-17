Israel submits maps for withdrawal during ceasefire, gives up on Morag Corridor | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 650 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel has reportedly given up on the Morag Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip as part of a withdrawal in a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas. According to Israeli media, Jerusalem has softened its stance and made concessions.

In Syria, the US said that terms had been agreed upon for a ceasefire to take place after several days of fighting. Hundreds of people had been killed in the flare-up, which began last weekend as Druze militias clashes with Bedouin tribes in the province of Suweida. Forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa entered the Druze-majority area, with atrocities reported that prompted significant pressure by the Druze in Israel for the IDF to act to defend their brethren.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war