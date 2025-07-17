Israel submits maps for withdrawal during ceasefire, gives up on Morag Corridor | LIVE BLOG
Hamas is reviewing the maps, with positive progress reported in Israeli media • Ceasefire in Syria begins despite apparent violations
Day 650 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel has reportedly given up on the Morag Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip as part of a withdrawal in a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas. According to Israeli media, Jerusalem has softened its stance and made concessions.
In Syria, the US said that terms had been agreed upon for a ceasefire to take place after several days of fighting. Hundreds of people had been killed in the flare-up, which began last weekend as Druze militias clashes with Bedouin tribes in the province of Suweida. Forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa entered the Druze-majority area, with atrocities reported that prompted significant pressure by the Druze in Israel for the IDF to act to defend their brethren.
Yair Lapid reaffirms support for Druze in Syria, slams Israel's response against regime
Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said that "Israel is committed to the Druze in Suweida," but added that the attacks against the presidential palace in Damascus "doesn't serve strategic objectives and is unconstrained behavior."
2 Israeli Paratroopers seriously wounded in Gaza fighting
The Israel Defense Forces said that two of the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion were seriously wounded fighting in Gaza. i24NEWS learned that they were hit by a combined anti-tank guided missile and sniper attack.