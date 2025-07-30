Recommended -

Day 663 of the Israel-Hamas war:

Malta PM Robert Abela at the NYC conference announced their plans to recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September, following similar steps by Britain and France.

Other countries expressed their willingness to take action, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Findland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and others, as well as those which have already have in the past, such as Spain Ireland and Norway.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded critically to the wave of declarations, saying, "These are hollow declarations that endanger the hostages and serve terrorism."

He stated that, "While our hostages are languishing in Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza, these countries choose to engage in hollow statements instead of investing their efforts in their release. This is hypocrisy and a waste of time that legitimizes terrorism and distances any chance of regional progress. Those who truly want to make progress should start with an unequivocal demand for the immediate return of all the hostages and the disarmament of Hamas."

The ministers published a joint statement from the conference.

Meanwhile, following a major 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia, countries along the Pacific expect tsunamis as China, Japan, and the US set off alarms, warning their citizens of the possible occurrence in the coming days. A Tsunami in Sverdlovsk, Eastern Russia, has already been reported. Read more.

Various Israeli officials reacted to the New York Times' Editors' Note, in which they noted the appendment of the preexisting medical conditions of the Gazan child used in their article, accusing them of intentionally spreading the disinformation. Read more.

