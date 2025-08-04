Recommended -

Israeli senior officials from Netanyahu's office told the Channel 12 of their plans to launch a more intensive military offensive in the Strip -- in the areas where it has not yet operated and where the remaining Israeli hostages are understood to be held, in addition to the civilian population.

The channel reported an official saying, "The decision has been made… we are going to occupy the Gaza Strip."

The officials were also reported saying, "Hamas will not release hostages without total surrender, if we do not operate now the hostages will die of starvation and Gaza will stay under Hamas’ control."

“There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the IDF chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign, they added.”

While some officials suggest that the new plan to "occupy the Strip" is just a tactic to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a deal, others, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have expressed their desire to see Israel take military control of the entire Strip before ultimately re-establishing previously evicted Jewish settlements.

Israeli defense officials said the IDF is expected to present alternatives to taking full control of Gaza on Tuesday, which include extending military operations into areas where they have not yet operated.

According to the officials, the IDF's main concern is that of endangering the 20 Israeli hostages believed to still be alive.

