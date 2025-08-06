Steve Witkoff lands in Moscow | LIVE BLOG
Trump responds to Gaza occupation plan and Israeli hostage video • Steve Witkoff touches down in Moscow
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Recommended -
To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
United States special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived to Moscow amid Trump's threats to impose sanctions on Russia if a ceasfire with Ukraine is not reached before Friday.
The US envoy was greeted by Russia's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the airport.
Donald Trump calls Hamas video of Israeli hostage 'horrible'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1952837987827650622
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments