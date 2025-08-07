Hostage families' flotilla departs from Ashkelon | LIVE BLOG
Kremlin confirms: Trump and Putin to meet 'in the coming days' • Hezbollah announces plans to annex all of Lebanon
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
"The 50th Boat," a flotilla led by the Hostages and Missing Families' Forum, has departed from the Ashkelon Marina
Now heading south, the boat ride will last about two hours.
Upon reaching the closest point to the Gaza shores, the hostages' families will shout out to their loved ones in the hope that the messages will reach them and give them hope.
Families of the hostages: "We are sailing to the maritime border with the Gaza Strip to cry out the cry of our loved ones who are being held by a murderous terrorist organization. And now, the statements about the occupation of the Strip and the expansion of the fighting put them in danger of death and immediate disappearance. The return of all 50 hostages home - this is the only image of Israeli victory! Hence, in the face of our loved ones who are being held in hell - we call on the Prime Minister, Minister Dermer, the Chief of Staff - this is the time for courageous leadership. The continued stalling, procrastination and delay in returning our loved ones will be a cry for generations - it is up to you. Do not sacrifice our loved ones on the altar of eternal war!"
The families of the hostages will call out the distress call "Mayday" accompanied by the throwing of 50 yellow lifebuoys into the sea.
The families' action is being accompanied by the Israeli Sailing Organization, the Sailers Association - and with the assistance of the Ashkelon Marina.
The cruise received all the necessary permits and is coordinated with the Israeli Navy and the Israel Police.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov: An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days
Witkoff had touched on the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky, but Moscow had left it without comment.
Meanwhile, next week has been designated as the benchmark for the meeting between Putin and Trump, but it is difficult to say how many days the preparation will take. The location of their meeting has been agreed upon and will be announced later on.
Hezbollah announces plans to annex all of Lebanon in an official statement:
"The Nawaf Salam government made a serious mistake in deciding to deprive Lebanon of weapons of resistance against the Israeli enemy. This decision clearly violates the National Alliance as well as the ministerial government statement. This decision will lead to the weakening of Lebanon's ability and status in the face of continued Israeli and US raids. Therefore, what Israel failed to achieve in its wars against Lebanon, it is now achieving through this decision. And for this reason, Hezbollah Secretary General His Excellency Naim Qassem ordered to occupy the territories of the Lebanese government and annex all of Lebanon to Hezbollah - from today, not only southern Lebanon belongs to Hezbollah."
The Israeli government is expected to approve the IDF's new plan to militarily occupy remaining parts of the Gaza Strip this evening.
Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with his security cabinet at 6 PM on Thursday in Jerusalem, where it is expected, along with Netanyahu's support, to approve plans for the IDF to enter and occupy the remaining areas of the Gaza Strip.
The plan was originally proposed to the PM by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir -- who remains opposed to it -- on Tuesday during a smaller security council.
According to an Israeli Broacast Network Kan report, the expansion would take about 4-5 months, putting the remaining hostages at risk, and lead to "dozens" of IDF casualities.
It would also force around half of Gaza's population to move southward toward the Mawasi humanitarian zone. Read more