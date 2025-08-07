"The 50th Boat," a flotilla led by the Hostages and Missing Families' Forum, has departed from the Ashkelon Marina

Now heading south, the boat ride will last about two hours.

Upon reaching the closest point to the Gaza shores, the hostages' families will shout out to their loved ones in the hope that the messages will reach them and give them hope.

Families of the hostages: "We are sailing to the maritime border with the Gaza Strip to cry out the cry of our loved ones who are being held by a murderous terrorist organization. And now, the statements about the occupation of the Strip and the expansion of the fighting put them in danger of death and immediate disappearance. The return of all 50 hostages home - this is the only image of Israeli victory! Hence, in the face of our loved ones who are being held in hell - we call on the Prime Minister, Minister Dermer, the Chief of Staff - this is the time for courageous leadership. The continued stalling, procrastination and delay in returning our loved ones will be a cry for generations - it is up to you. Do not sacrifice our loved ones on the altar of eternal war!"

The families of the hostages will call out the distress call "Mayday" accompanied by the throwing of 50 yellow lifebuoys into the sea.

The families' action is being accompanied by the Israeli Sailing Organization, the Sailers Association - and with the assistance of the Ashkelon Marina.

The cruise received all the necessary permits and is coordinated with the Israeli Navy and the Israel Police.