Day 673 of the Israel-Hamas War:

Protestors blocked Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway carrying a tire and flamables after a planned nation-wide rally against Israel's newest Gaza operation that was warned to be putting the hostages' lives at risk. 3 were arrested by the Israeli police.

The White House confirms Trump's trilateral meeting agreed to be held in Alaska.

Foreign Ministry warns Israelis in Greece to take caution on day of state-wide pro-Palestinian protests and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele' in X post.

Additionally, i24news security analyst Ariel Oseran reports that Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly seriously considering unilaterally declaring the formation of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York in September.

According to Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the announcement will be based on a constitutional declaration defining the state's borders and foundations, and setting a date for Palestinian National Council elections. A senior Palestinian source stated that no other elections have been held, including for the Legislative Council.

The move, without national consensus, is merely a symbolic political step, nearly 32 years after the signing of the Oslo Accords.

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to X in response, saying, "I will appeal to the Prime Minister with a request to bring immediate operative measures to the next cabinet meeting to dismantle the Palestinian Authority." Read more

