Protest rally against Gaza City takeover plan blocking Ayalon Highway, 3 arrested | LIVE BLOG
Protestors continue against police orders to the Ayalon highway, blocking traffic and carrying flamables, after organized overnight country-wide rally against the government's new Gaza War operation
Day 673 of the Israel-Hamas War:
Protestors blocked Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway carrying a tire and flamables after a planned nation-wide rally against Israel's newest Gaza operation that was warned to be putting the hostages' lives at risk. 3 were arrested by the Israeli police.
The White House confirms Trump's trilateral meeting agreed to be held in Alaska.
Foreign Ministry warns Israelis in Greece to take caution on day of state-wide pro-Palestinian protests and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele' in X post.
Additionally, i24news security analyst Ariel Oseran reports that Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly seriously considering unilaterally declaring the formation of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York in September.
According to Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the announcement will be based on a constitutional declaration defining the state's borders and foundations, and setting a date for Palestinian National Council elections. A senior Palestinian source stated that no other elections have been held, including for the Legislative Council.
The move, without national consensus, is merely a symbolic political step, nearly 32 years after the signing of the Oslo Accords.
Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to X in response, saying, "I will appeal to the Prime Minister with a request to bring immediate operative measures to the next cabinet meeting to dismantle the Palestinian Authority." Read more
Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responds on X to PA President Mahmoud Abbas's reported intentions to declare a Palestinian state:
"I will appeal to the Prime Minister with a request to bring immediate operative measures to the next cabinet meeting to dismantle the Palestinian Authority."
"This must be the response to the terrorist Abu Mazen's fantasies of a "Palestinian state" -- crushing the terror authority he heads." Read more
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly seriously considering unilaterally declaring the formation of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly
Abbas is reportedly considering making the declaration in New York in September, reports security analyst Ariel Oseran to i24. Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1954437700968161621
Foreign Ministry warns Israelis in Greece to take caution on day of state-wide pro-Palestinian protests
Israel warns travelers and Israeli Greek residents to avoid demonstrations and outward Israeli symbols and to update families on their whereabouts. Read more
Liverpool player Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele' in X post
33-year-old Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool soccer star, posted on X demanding clarity from The Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) post paying tribute to 41-year-old Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the "Palestinian Pele," a late member of The Palestine Football Association (PFA). Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1954404889687134362
REPORT: Trump's trilateral meeting to be held in Alaska
Donald Trump says he is open to holding his planned trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelensky in Alaska, says a White House official report.
Protestors block Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway carrying a tire and flamables after planned rally against Israel's newest Gaza operation, 3 arrested
After thousands gathered in an organized rally in Tel Aviv and cities across Israel to call for a ceasefire and hostage deal before Israel enters its latest Gaza operation, some protestors continued against police orders to the Ayalon highway, carrying materials to light bonfires on the road and blocking traffic with their bodies. The Israeli police arrested 3 protestors.
The country-wide rally was organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, in protest of Israel's plan, which was approved last week, to enter Gaza City.
According to the Israeli military, this plan will be putting the lives of the remaining hostages at risk.