REPORT: E3 foreign ministers ready to reimpose snapback sanctions on Iran | LIVE BLOG
“We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025... E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism" • Israel heatwave breaks records
The foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) -- known as the E3 -- told the United Nations (UN) they are prepared to reposition "snapback" sanctions on Iran unless it resumes negotiations with the US and the international community over its nuclear program, the Financial Times (FT) reported.
According to the report, the ministers said they already offered Iran an extension of the automatic reimposition of the sanctions, which had origionally been set to occur at the end of August.
“We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025 or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, the E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” the FT reported was written by the ministers in a letter to the UN secretary-general António Guterres and the UN Security Council.
The letter, signed by French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, and UK foreign minister David Lammy, comes two months after the US and Israel struck nuclear sites in Iran, ending the 12-day bombing campaign Israel had launched against the country's growing nuclear threats.
Israel heatwave breaks new records throughout the country
After a new heat record was broken in Israel yesterday, the heat is expected to worsen Wednesday. Extreme temperatures will be measured in most areas of the country. Tuesday night was the hottest since the first measurements in Israel, breaking temperature records. Read more
