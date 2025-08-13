Recommended -

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) -- known as the E3 -- told the United Nations (UN) they are prepared to reposition "snapback" sanctions on Iran unless it resumes negotiations with the US and the international community over its nuclear program, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

According to the report, the ministers said they already offered Iran an extension of the automatic reimposition of the sanctions, which had origionally been set to occur at the end of August.

“We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025 or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, the E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” the FT reported was written by the ministers in a letter to the UN secretary-general António Guterres and the UN Security Council.

The letter, signed by French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, and UK foreign minister David Lammy, comes two months after the US and Israel struck nuclear sites in Iran, ending the 12-day bombing campaign Israel had launched against the country's growing nuclear threats.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war

Live article 27