Attack thwarted at Qalandia checkpoint, terrorist arrested | LIVE BLOG
Rockets launched from Yemen intercepted before reaching shores, no sirens sounded per protocol
Recommended -
Day 678 of the Israel-Hamas war:
IDF soldiers arrested a 20-year-old Palestinian from Gaza attempting an attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank near Jerusalem.
The suspect approached security forces at the checkpoint on foot and pulled out a knife, after which police report the soldiers tackled him and confiscated his weapon.
There were no reported injuries, and the suspect was arrested.
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Regavim Movement welcomes Israeli government's decision to approve E1 plan in Ma'ale Adumim: 'A Critical Step for Zionism'
"Even before everyone understood our insistence on [Bedouin village] Khan al-Ahmar - the Palestinian Authority was already sitting on the planning maps. Even before everyone realized why we repeatedly focused the spotlight on the E1 area - they were already working vigorously to take control of the area. We warned and explained the strategic location and the severe consequences of neglecting the area for the future of the State of Israel, and its capital Jerusalem," said the organization.
"We congratulate our friend, Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance and founder of the Regavim Movement, on the critical step for Zionism, together with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense. Together, we will return sovereignty to the state." they added.
Iran fears 'existential threat' if UK, European sanctions are reimposed - report
An Iranian senior official told British newspaper The Telegraph it would face an 'existential threat' if the United Kingdom (UK) and its European allies reimposed the United Nations' (UN) snapback sanctions over its nuclear program.
The warning has sent internal officials into urgent discussions in Tehran. Read more
Smotrich approves construction of new West Bank neighborhood in E1
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced he will be approving tenders for the construction of the long-halted controversial E1 housing project situated between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim in the West Bank.
The plans have been frozen for decades due to the opposition of the international community, who fear the neighborhood would create a geographic barrier that would break up a Palestinian state by splitting the West Bank into two seperate regions.
Gazan resident arrested upon approaching soldiers with a knife in attempted attack at Qalandia checkpoint near Jerusalem
Record heatwave reported to continue throughout Thursday after two Israelis die from heatstroke
After Wednesday's temeperatures in some Israeli cities were some of the hottest in Israel's recorded history, forcasts showed temperatures are expected to remain unusually high into Thursday before beginning to gradually decline over the weekend. Read more
Rocket launched from Yemen downed by Israeli defence forces before reaching shores
No sirens were activated per protocol