Day 678 of the Israel-Hamas war:

IDF soldiers arrested a 20-year-old Palestinian from Gaza attempting an attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank near Jerusalem.

The suspect approached security forces at the checkpoint on foot and pulled out a knife, after which police report the soldiers tackled him and confiscated his weapon.

There were no reported injuries, and the suspect was arrested.

