Day 680 of the Israel-Hamas war

The nationwide general strike initiated by the families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza began Sunday morning at 6:29 AM, commemorating the start of the October 7 attack, with the first rally convening at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. Further demonstrations began at dozens of traffic intersections throughout the country, causing intermittent roadblocks on major roads.

The day of work strikes and rallies came in protest of Israel’s recent decision to expand the war and take over Gaza City, an operation which, according to military officials, would endanger the lives of the hostages.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, of whom 20 are believed to be alive. The October 7 Council and other groups representing bereaved families of hostages and soldiers who fell since the start of the war declared they were "shutting down the country to save the soldiers and the hostages."

While many businesses said they would join the strike, Israel’s largest labor federation, the Histadrut, initially declared it had declined to participate. Though Saturday evening, the federation released a statement that read that its chairman, Arnon Bar-David, would partake in the events of the day of strike alongside the families, though unofficially, as "the joint cry for the return of our brothers and sisters is part of the healing that Israeli society needs; an act of humane solidarity above all political controversy."

The chairman also sent a letter to all heads of trade unions and heads of committees in Israel, asking for their support in providing assistance to employers to ensure that any employee who wishes to participate in the solidarity events would be able to do so without their rights being violated.

Bar-David's call followed his meeting with representatives of the families, and after his announcement that the Histadrut would refrain from an official shutdown of the economy, to avoid diverting public attention from the hostages to a political debate on the legitimacy of the strike. He also pledged to provide resources and logistical support, including the Histadrut's operational patrol, in order to support their continued activity while strengthening their public struggle.

Bar-David said in his call to the public on Saturday evening, "The struggle to return the hostages is not a struggle that belongs only to their families; it is the struggle of all of us. There is no right or left here, but rather an act of human solidarity that stands above all political disagreement. I ask and call on everyone who is at work tomorrow, on summer vacation, or anyone who has the opportunity to attend rallies at any time anywhere in the country to stand up and show the families that they are not alone, even for a moment. The joint cry for the return of our brothers and sisters is part of the healing that Israeli society needs."

Additionally, some of the country's top educational institutions -- including the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University -- had declared their support for the strike.

"We, the members of the university's leadership, deans, and department heads, hereby announce that on Sunday, each one of us will participate in a personal strike as a profound expression of solidarity with the hostage families," the Hebrew University's dean wrote to students.

