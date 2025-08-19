Recommended -

Day 683 of the Israel-Hamas war

FM Gideon Saar to leave Tuesday for a diplomatic visit to Africa, during which he will open the Israeli embassy in Zambia. During his visit to Zambia, Minister Saar will meet with Zambian President Hakainda Hichilema, Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Himba, and Speaker of Parliament Nellie Moti.

In addition, during the visit, a series of measures to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries will be presented.

Meanwhile, Australia's foreign minister's office issued a statement in response to Israel's decision to revoke visas for Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority after far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman was denied entry into Australia ahead of an upcoming tour.

"At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution," the statement read.

"This is an unjustified reaction, following Australia’s decision to recognize Palestine. We will continue to work with partners as we contribute international momentum to a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of the hostages. Australia welcomes different races, religions, and views, united by respect for each other's humanity and for each other's right to live in peace. We safeguard our communities and protect all Australians from hate and harm. The Australian Government will always take decisive action against antisemitism," it said.

Australian minister Tony Burke had originally commented on their decision to deny the Israeli minister entry, saying in a statement, "Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division. If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don’t want you here. Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."

After Australia confirmed their decision, a number of Israeli politicians had expressed their disapproval. MK Benny Gantz, a member of the opposition, posted on X, "MK Rothman & I have stark political and ideological differences -- yet Australia’s decision to bar him from entry is not only deeply misguided, but blatantly hypocritical."

"If only Australia fought the ravaging antisemitism targeting its Jewish communities with the same fervor it banned representatives from the one & only democracy in the Middle East," he wrote.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war