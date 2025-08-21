Israel conducts multiple strikes in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
US State Deptartment fires official after internal debates over Israel • UN chief urges Israel for immediate Gaza ceasefire
Day 685 of the Israel-Hamas war
An Israeli drone strikes a motorcycle in southern Lebanon’s Deir Seryan, according to Lebanese media. Lebanese Ministry of Health reports one person was killed in the strike.
The State Department fires its top press officer for Israeli-Palestinian affairs over Trump policies on Palestinian issues following multiple arguments over how to define key Trump administration policies, including a controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu tells UK-based Triggernometry podcast hosts that Britain is rewarding Hamas terrorists by recognizing a Palestinian state:
"If terrorists butchered 15,000 in Britain, would Starmer reward them?"
IDF identifies operational failures in Hamas attack on IDF South Gaza encampment, approximately 15 Hamas militants were killed
Correction: Egyptian mission to the UN in Washington DC, not the embassy
https://x.com/i/web/status/1958439052576743530
Lebanese media report another Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Ainata in southern Lebanon
Israeli man injured in shooting incident near West Bank road 458, IDF reports
MDA found two young shepherds from a nearby farm at the scene, one injured lightly to the head, who reported being shot at by an armed terrorist. Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1958437056348041237
UN chief urges Israel for immediate Gaza ceasefire and warns of casualties from Israeli operation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel announced the start of its new multi-phased operation, named Gideon's Charriots B, to take over Gaza City.
"It is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza," that was necessary "to avoid the death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would inevitably cause," Guterres said in Japan, where he is attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.
Guterres also called for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
Additionally, he urged Israel to reverse its recent decision to expand the "illegal" construction of Maale Adumim's E1 neighborhood in the West Bank.
An Israeli drone reportedly strikes a motorcycle in southern Lebanon’s Deir Seryan, according to Lebanese media.
One person was killed in the strike, Lebanese Health Ministry says.
Netanyahu tells UK-based Triggernometry podcast hosts that Britain is rewarding Hamas terrorists by recognizing a Palestinian state:
"If terrorists butchered 15,000 in Britain, would Starmer reward them?"
“They [Hamas] commit the greatest savagery against Jews since the Holocaust, and the Prime Minister of Britain says we will reward you with a de facto state which is committed openly to repeating the October 7 massacre over and over and over again," he told the hosts.
“Let’s imagine, what would be the response of Britain if about 15,000 people would be butchered in one day, and you’d have, I don’t know, 2,500 hostages taken. Would you say, ‘Oh, well, we should give our attackers a state right next to London?’ Of course not," he prompted.
“The standard that is being applied is not merely wrong, it’s just downright dangerous. Because you’re really rewarding these monstrous terrorists with the greatest prize and that’s because of weakness. And they say we recognise Israel’s right to defend itself… as long as Israel doesn’t exercise that right,” Netanyahu added.