Day 685 of the Israel-Hamas war

An Israeli drone strikes a motorcycle in southern Lebanon’s Deir Seryan, according to Lebanese media. Lebanese Ministry of Health reports one person was killed in the strike.

The State Department fires its top press officer for Israeli-Palestinian affairs over Trump policies on Palestinian issues following multiple arguments over how to define key Trump administration policies, including a controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu tells UK-based Triggernometry podcast hosts that Britain is rewarding Hamas terrorists by recognizing a Palestinian state:

"If terrorists butchered 15,000 in Britain, would Starmer reward them?"

