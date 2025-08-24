Recommended -

Day 688 of the Israel-Hamas war

Families of the hostages began protesting early Sunday morning outside of the homes of several Israeli cabinet ministers, ahead of another organized day of protests set for Tuesday.

Protesters stood outside the ministers' homes, saying, "There will be no atonement for repeated torture. Act according to the will of the people: end the war and bring everyone home."

These rallies mark the begining of another week of rallies organized by the Hostage and Mising Families Forum, as well as the upcoming day of national protests coined "Israel Stands Up" set for this Tuesday.

The ministers whose homes the families are currently protesting outside of include Minister of Defense Israel Katz, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen, Minister of Transport Miri Regev and Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter.

Protesters also blocked Highway 1 traffic towards Tel Aviv Sunday morning as they rallied, demanding: "Stop the war and bring everyone back."

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war

Live article 27