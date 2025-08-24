Hostage families rally outside cabinet ministers' homes ahead of day of protests | LIVE BLOG
'There will be no atonement for repeated torture; Act according to the will of the people: end the war and bring everyone home'
Day 688 of the Israel-Hamas war
Families of the hostages began protesting early Sunday morning outside of the homes of several Israeli cabinet ministers, ahead of another organized day of protests set for Tuesday.
Protesters stood outside the ministers' homes, saying, "There will be no atonement for repeated torture. Act according to the will of the people: end the war and bring everyone home."
These rallies mark the begining of another week of rallies organized by the Hostage and Mising Families Forum, as well as the upcoming day of national protests coined "Israel Stands Up" set for this Tuesday.
The ministers whose homes the families are currently protesting outside of include Minister of Defense Israel Katz, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen, Minister of Transport Miri Regev and Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter.
Protesters also blocked Highway 1 traffic towards Tel Aviv Sunday morning as they rallied, demanding: "Stop the war and bring everyone back."
Egyptian army reinforces its eastern border, fearing humanitarian repercussions of Israeli takeover of Gaza City - report
The Egyptian army has reinforced its presence on the eastern border, fearing the humanitarian and military repercussions of the IDF's takeover of Gaza City as authorities remain on high alert, Qatari media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Sunday.
According to the report, Egyptian authorities expect that Israeli military operations will force roughly one million Gazans to flee Gaza City toward the southern part of the Strip, creating the oppertunity for Israel to attempt to push these refugees toward the Egyptian border. Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1959508939734732857
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1959484179126599930
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .