Recommended -

Day 697 of the Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening a meeting on the potential of applying sovereignty in the West Bank, measures against the Palestinian Authority as a response to countries recognizing a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, earlier, IDF Division 99 & Shin Bet operated to eliminate military infrastructure in Shajaiyah & Zeitoun in Gaza and target terror group members -- including a Hamas commander tied to the October 7 attack on Israel.

Additionally, about 40,000 reservists will report to units and bases for the impromptu round of reserves for operation Gideon's Chariots B -- about half of which are combat soldiers for battalions that will replace regular forces in various areas and about half are commanders, intelligence and air force personnel, reported the IDF Radio Military Correspondent, Doron Kadosh.

The IDF estimates that most of the reservists summoned will report for reserve duty, he wrote.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war