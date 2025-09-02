Netanyahu convenes a meeting on potential of applying sovereignty in the West Bank | LIVE BLOG
IDF eliminates senior Hamas commander tied to Oct 7 • Two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen fell short in Saudi territory; no sirens were activated
Day 697 of the Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening a meeting on the potential of applying sovereignty in the West Bank, measures against the Palestinian Authority as a response to countries recognizing a Palestinian state.
Meanwhile, earlier, IDF Division 99 & Shin Bet operated to eliminate military infrastructure in Shajaiyah & Zeitoun in Gaza and target terror group members -- including a Hamas commander tied to the October 7 attack on Israel.
Additionally, about 40,000 reservists will report to units and bases for the impromptu round of reserves for operation Gideon's Chariots B -- about half of which are combat soldiers for battalions that will replace regular forces in various areas and about half are commanders, intelligence and air force personnel, reported the IDF Radio Military Correspondent, Doron Kadosh.
The IDF estimates that most of the reservists summoned will report for reserve duty, he wrote.
EXCLUSIVE: Netanyahu convening discussion over possibility of applying sovereignty to parts of West Bank, additional measures against PA
Roughly 40,000 reservists report for Gaza takeover operation, IDF Radio Military Correspondent says:
Joint IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police Announcement:
Yamam, Shin Bet, and IDF forces operated Monday to arrest a terrorist involved in terrorist activity in the Tamun area. The terrorist attempted to flee, Yamam forces fired toward him, and he was confirmed hit.
